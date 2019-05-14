China's Communist Party made a flashy graphic to show everyone what it thinks about the trade war

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated...Politicsread more
The official newspaper for China's Communist Party published a morale-boosting graphic on Tuesday touting the country's defiant attitude in the face of trade tensions with the U.S.
"This, is China's attitude!" the People's Daily said in the headline of a post on its official WeChat account.
The post contained just one image, with three slogans in gold lettering printed over the red Chinese flag and a picture of shipping containers. CNBC's translation of the Chinese phrases reads:
"Negotiate, sure!"
"Fight, anytime!"
"Bully us, wishful thinking!"
Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies took a negative turn last week. On Friday, the U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of imported goods from China to 25% from 10%. Beijing responded late Monday local time with tariffs of up to 25% on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.