Vodafone to roll out its 5G network in the UK this July

Vodafone is set to turn on its 5G network in seven U.K. cities this summer. The network will be available to both consumers and business customers and will go live on July 3, and the company will also offer 5G roaming in the U.K., Italy, Spain and Germany.

The first U.K. cities set to have a 5G network are Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London, Vodafone said Tuesday. Other locations will get the service as the year progresses.



Prices for the 5G network will be the same as the current 4G network, while the company will also offer its customers a 5G router for their homes and offices.



5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks and promises cell phone users incredibly fast browsing experiences.



The CEO of Vodafone U.K., Nick Jeffrey, said in a statement that the company had started its "5G journey" over three years ago.



He went on to state that its launch of 5G would see consumers "get the fastest mobile speeds ever" and enable the public sector to "adopt new services to improve healthcare, social services and housing."