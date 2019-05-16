Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.Technologyread more
Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.Health and Scienceread more
Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.Wall Streetread more
Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.Technologyread more
Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.
Analysts and investors worried Altria paid too much for its 35% stake in the company and very little say over its operations, especially with the e-cigarette giant facing regulatory scrutiny.
Willard on Thursday defended the terms of the deal, saying the e-cigarette market wasn't growing much before Juul entered it. Altria's own MarkTen products hardly gained traction, prompting Altria to stop selling them in the fall before signing the deal with Juul.
"I'm very pleased for the opportunity to make the investment and believe it will pay dividends down the road," he told analysts.
For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.
Juul finds itself facing public and regulatory scrutiny from critics who say the company fueled a teen vaping "epidemic." A number of lawsuits accuse Juul of intentionally hooking teens on nicotine, the Food and Drug Administration is investigating the company's marketing practices and on Wednesday, the North Carolina Attorney General sued Juul.
"JUUL targeted young people as customers. As a result, vaping has become an epidemic among minors," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement. "JUUL's business practices are not only reckless, they're illegal. And I intend to put a stop to them. We cannot allow another generation of young people to become addicted to nicotine."
Willard in response to a shareholder question on how Altria would make itself less vulnerable to Juul's legal risks said Altria was aware of early litigation when he made the investment in Juul. He said Altria is committed to reducing youth e-cigarette use, including with its support of raising the minimum tobacco buying age to 21.
A judge on Wednesday ruled the Food and Drug Administration needs to start reviewing applications for e-cigarettes. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in 2017 pushed the deadline to 2022, though the FDA earlier this year said it would move that up to 2021.
Willard said Altria will study the decision and he expects the legal process to continue through the next few months or possibly even years with appeals.