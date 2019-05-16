Asian shares mixed as US-China trade relationship sees 'grave escalation'

Shares in Asia were mixed on Thursday, as the U.S. takes aim at China's Huawei again, heating up trade tensions further.

Mainland Chinese shares rose on the day, with the Shanghai composite adding 0.58% to 2,955.71 and the Shenzhen composite gaining 0.437% to 1,584.81.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.31%, as of its final hour of trading.

The MSCI Asia-ex Japan index slipped 0.14% to 509.44, as of 3:15 p.m. HK/SIN.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.59% to close at 21,062.98, while the Topix declined 0.43% to finish its trading day at 1,537.55. Over in South Korea, the Kospi dropped 1.20% to close at 2,067.69.

Australia's ASX 200, on the other hand, rose 0.69% to close at 6,327.80 as almost all sectors advanced.