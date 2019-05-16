US and French firms team up to accelerate the return of supersonic travel

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.Politicsread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.Economyread more
U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.Real Estateread more
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Shanghai-based YITU Technology has gained wide recognition for its facial scan platform that can identify a person from a database of at least 2 billion people in a matter of...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
A U.S. firm attempting to bring commercial supersonic air travel back will use a design package owned by a European aerospace giant.
Boom Supersonic announced Wednesday that it has bought the cloud-based design system from Dassault Systemes called 3DEXPERIENCE. The system, typically used by designers of new small planes, generates a three-dimensional visualization of a plane's components and how they fit together.
In its press release, the aerospace start-up claimed the design tool would cut development time of its first prototype in half as well as improving the plane's build quality.
Boom's founders hope to develop a 55-seater plane called "Overture" that will break the speed of sound but be 30 percent more efficient and 30 times quieter than the Concorde.
If it reaches the production and certification stage, Overture would fly at a top speed of Mach 2.2, allowing journeys from New York to London in just over 3 hours and from Tokyo to San Francisco in 5 and a half
Boom has said it is targeting the mid-2020s for it to enter service.
Joshua Krall, co-founder and VP of technology at Boom Supersonic said that the plane will "revolutionize long-haul commercial airline travel."
"We need powerful design tools to deliver our vision of a supersonic future, and that is exactly what Dassault Systemes provides," added Krall.
In January 2019, the Colorado-based company reportedly closed a $100 million series-B investment round to support the development of its concept aircraft. Total funding for Boom now stands at $141 million.
Boom has said its supersonic demonstrator plane, the XB-1, will break the sound barrier this year.