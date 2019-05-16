Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer, Owens Corning & more

B. Riley FBR said the global motorsports company should see "further inflection" after spending the last few years "foundation building" with the Formula One teams.

"We are upgrading shares of Liberty Formula One, from Neutral to Buy, and raising our price target, from $35 to $46. While our valuation for the core F1 racing league, at $10.6B, is little changed from our initial January 2017 outlook, FWONK's 33% stake in Live Nation (LYV) has more than doubled since then, to $4.5B. After bottoming-out below $30 a share in late December, FWONK has recently throttled back towards all-time highs. This time, however, we see FWONK poised for a further inflection as it begins to harvest the benefits of two-plus years of foundation building and fostering better alignment with the 10 F1 teams. Moreover, our sentiment checks suggest interest in F1 is surging YTD, which bodes well for rights fee step ups heading into a group of major broadcast renewals in 2021, as well as new sponsorship and hospitality opportunities. Our base case provides 23% upside from current levels; but we also see the risk/reward here as favorably skewed, with a bull case yielding 54% upside and a bear case implying 20% downside. "