Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer, Owens Corning & more

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Pfizer, PG&E,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.

US housing starts rose more than expected in April

U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.

Meet the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 220,000 for the most recent week, down from the 228,000 claims reported for the previous week.

These stocks are poised to win big from the trade war, two...

Stocks like Ford and U.S. Steel may be caught in the middle of the trade war, but they could actually benefit from it, one expert says.

Investing

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer, Owens Corning & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Macy's to neutral from sell
  • Nomura Instinet downgraded Owens Corning to neutral from buy
  • RBC upgraded KB Home to outperform from sector perform
  • Credit Suisse named Pfizer as a top pick
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Liberty Formula One to buy from neutral
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Goldman Sachs upgraded Macy's to 'neutral' from 'sell'

Goldman said the underperformance of the stock leads to a more "balanced" risk/reward.

"We upgrade M to Neutral from Sell following F1Q19 results, as we see a more balanced risk/reward in the wake of significant share price underperformance. Since our initiation at Sell on September 3, 2018, shares have fallen 41% vs. our coverage average of -16% and the S&P 500 of -2%. Our initial thesis was centered on our view that secular headwinds, coupled with traffic declines in M's core department store business, would outweigh upside from near-term strategic initiatives like Backstage. Since then, M has seen deteriorating fundamental trends, delivering three consecutive quarters of declining gross margins and operating profit dollars. M has also pursued a more aggressive roll-out of new initiatives to drive traffic and customer acquisition, which, while encouraging, have come with a step-up in necessary investments. While we continue to believe M will see fading fundamentals in the medium term as secular challenges weigh, we see near term risk/reward as less skewed to the downside following underperformance. "

Nomura Instinet downgraded Owens Corning to 'neutral' from 'buy'

Nomura downgraded the maker of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites and said it is concerned that 25% tariffs will lead to further deterioration in housing growth.

"We are downgrading BLD, GMS, IBP, and OC to Neutral from Buy, as we believe residual demand impacts from increased tariffs rates would impact companies most exposed to the new residential construction end market. "

RBC upgraded KB Home to 'outperform' from 'sector perform'

RBC upgraded KB Home and said it saw improvements in the home builder's pricing.

"We are upgrading KBH to Outperform and raising our Price Target to $30 from $25, as our analysis points to sequential improvements in KBH's pricing dynamics, showing better breadth of base floor plan price increases and diminishing levels of pricing reductions for both plans and spec inventory, alongside early signs of recovery in its key Western markets. Our $30 PT is based on 1.2x our YE'19E TBV. "

Credit Suisse named Pfizer as a 'top pick'

Credit Suisse said after an investor meeting that it saw increased confidence in both management and the prospects for Pfizer's new products.

"Elevating Pfizer to Our Top Pick in Large Cap US Pharma: We hosted an investor lunch today with members of Pfizer's management team, including Albert Bourla (CEO), Angela Hwang (Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals), and Chuck Triano and Bryan Dunn (Investor Relations). We upgraded Pfizer shares to Outperform back in January given what we saw as an emerging new product story with an attractive risk/reward. Our lunch provided us with increased comfort on the Pfizer management team and also incremental reasons for optimism on how the new product story will evolve in the coming months. We reiterate our Outperform rating and $48 target price and, with ~18% upside to our target price, now see Pfizer as our top large cap pick in US Pharma. "

B. Riley FBR upgrading Liberty Media Formula One to 'buy' from 'neutral'

B. Riley FBR said the global motorsports company should see "further inflection" after spending the last few years "foundation building" with the Formula One teams. 

"We are upgrading shares of Liberty Formula One, from Neutral to Buy, and raising our price target, from $35 to $46. While our valuation for the core F1 racing league, at $10.6B, is little changed from our initial January 2017 outlook, FWONK's 33% stake in Live Nation (LYV) has more than doubled since then, to $4.5B. After bottoming-out below $30 a share in late December, FWONK has recently throttled back towards all-time highs. This time, however, we see FWONK poised for a further inflection as it begins to harvest the benefits of two-plus years of foundation building and fostering better alignment with the 10 F1 teams. Moreover, our sentiment checks suggest interest in F1 is surging YTD, which bodes well for rights fee step ups heading into a group of major broadcast renewals in 2021, as well as new sponsorship and hospitality opportunities. Our base case provides 23% upside from current levels; but we also see the risk/reward here as favorably skewed, with a bull case yielding 54% upside and a bear case implying 20% downside. "