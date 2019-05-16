China says any further action against companies like Huawei could escalate tensions

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...
"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.
The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.
U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.
Shanghai-based YITU Technology has gained wide recognition for its facial scan platform that can identify a person from a database of at least 2 billion people in a matter of...
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday
China's Commerce Ministry warned Thursday that U.S. actions against companies such as Huawei could escalate trade tensions.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over threats against American technology. The U.S. Department of Commerce subsequently announced the addition of Huawei Technologies and its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List. Now U.S. businesses will need a license to sell or transfer technology to Huawei, likely making it far more difficult for the Chinese telecom giant to conduct business with them.
We ask the U.S. to stop further actions, so Chinese companies can have a more normal environment to trade, to avoid further escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, spokesperson Gao Feng said in Mandarin during a press conference Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.
He criticized the use of national security as a tool for protectionism, and emphasized that overseas operations of Chinese companies should respect local laws.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China took a negative turn in the last two weeks, upsetting expectations that both sides would soon reach a deal. The U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday, and China retaliated Monday with plans for tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods set to take effect June 1.
Gao said Beijing has not received any details on a U.S. visit to China for further trade negotiations. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to visit Beijing in the near future, according to a Dow Jones report.
On the topic of a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the Ministry of Commerce referred CNBC to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.