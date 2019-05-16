Cisco pops on strong revenue guidance

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
CNBC did a deep dive through sell-side stock research since the trade war escalated to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.Marketsread more
Huawei chief security officer Andy Purdy and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff describe the decade-long disconnect between the U.S. and the Chinese telecom...Cybersecurityread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
The Federal Reserve erred by raising interest rates during the recovery, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says.The Fedread more
The trade war with China might drag on for a while, experts say. In the meantime, investors can take these steps to keep their investments safe.Personal Financeread more
Nearly 45 million Americans will reach the general age of first-time home buyers in the next 10 years, 3.1 million more than in the 10 years prior, according to a recent...Politicsread more
Nimble, a venture capital-backed start-up, wants to help thousands of independent pharmacies go digital.Technologyread more
Cisco shares rose more than 6% Thursday after the networking company beat estimates on earnings and revenue and delivered strong revenue guidance for the next quarter.
The pop added more than $14 billion to Cisco's market cap, bringing it to over $245 billion. The stock is up more than 23% over the past 12 months.
Cisco said revenue grew 4% from a year earlier, reporting $12.96 billion for its third quarter of 2019. That beat analyst estimates of $12.89 billion for the quarter, according to Refinitiv. The company also beat earnings estimates, reporting earnings per share of 78 cents, excluding certain items, compared to the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 77 cents.
Cisco anticipates 4.5% to 6.5% revenue growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of 3.5% growth, according to Refinitiv. The company says it's seeing demand for its new switching product, as customers upgrade their networks to take advantage of software enhancements. Cisco also expects to benefit from the transition to faster 5G networks and is developing the infrastructure for the next generation of devices.
The guidance accounts for the potential impact of tariffs as trade tensions between the U.S. and China persist, CEO Chuck Robbins said on the company's earnings call on Wednesday. Thus far, he said, the company has seen "very minimal impact"of tariffs.
In a note Thursday morning, MKM Partners analysts maintained a "neutral" rating, saying Cisco "deserves credit for solid execution" and for beating expectations in the midst of a rocky market, but noted that order rates have slowed down.
"We have long held that CSCO outperforms whens orders are accelerating and under performs when orders are decelerating," the analysts wrote. They cited "meaningful order deceleration" to 4% growth in the third quarter from 8% in the prior period.
"We are concerned that with macro headwinds and tough comparisons there could be further order deceleration in FY20."
That fear was echoed by analysts at Nomura Instinet.
"Cisco expects 5G spending to help in 2020; we have less confidence," the analysts wrote, reaffirming their "neutral" rating.
-CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.