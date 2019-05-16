Cramer: US companies are getting hurt by tariffs because 'they didn't think Trump had the resolve'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that kept breaking

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Technologyread more

Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette...

Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Health and Scienceread more

Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong...

Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

Wall Streetread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

5 states sue OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma amid opioid epidemic

Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Investing

Cramer: US companies are getting hurt by tariffs because 'they didn't think Trump had the resolve'

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Some American companies "let themselves get hurt" by tariffs because they assumed President Donald Trump wouldn't follow through on his China trade threats, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "They didn't think Trump had the resolve," Cramer says. "That proved to be wrong."
VIDEO7:1807:18
Cramer: Companies underestimated Trump's resolve for a China trade deal
Squawk Box

Some American companies "let themselves get hurt" by tariffs because they assumed President Donald Trump wouldn't follow through on his China trade threats, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"They didn't think Trump had the resolve," Cramer said on "Squawk Box. "That proved to be wrong," he said but added that some negative impact from the U.S.-China trade war is unavoidable.

Cramer praised Cisco Systems after the U.S.-based networking equipment maker said Wednesday that it had reduced its manufacturing in China in anticipation of increased tariffs by the Trump administration.

Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins told Cramer on "Mad Money " Wednesday evening that the current tariff risk to the company is "relatively immaterial at this point and built in to our guidance."

However, Cisco's CFO, Kelly Kramer, sitting next to Robbins, said if the Trump administration were to impose tariffs on the rest of China's imports, that would not only impact Cisco but "every industry out there."

Those tariff reassurances and better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings late Wednesday boosted Dow-stock Cisco more than 5% early Thursday. That, coupled with better-than-expected earnings from Walmart, another component in the average, and a similar stock move higher for the retailer early Thursday, helped boost the market at the open.

If the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were to close higher Thursday, that would be a three-day winning streak and perhaps a break in the negative sentiment surrounding trade headlines earlier this week.

The Trump administration last week increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. On Monday, in retaliation, China announced plans to raise tariffs rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods. The president has also been threatening all along to put tariffs on the rest of China's imports.

Cramer has voiced support for Trump's tougher stance on China but has also advised investors to load up on names that can withstand higher tariffs.

He reported last week that people were saying that American companies that did not reduce their China exposure after months and months of watching Washington and Beijing clash on trade have only themselves to blame.

"I'm also told that they are like, 'Are you kidding me, you had a full year to move out of China. If you didn't move out of China now, it's your own fault,'" Cramer said at the time.