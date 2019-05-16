Cramer's lighting round: I like Carvana — 'I'm a millennial wannabe'

Tradeweb Markets Inc.: "That's a very smart company ... I've gotta tell you it's got these big bank stakes. They're all behind it. It's gonna work."

Amgen Inc.: "I don't know. It's got a yield. You probably want more than that."

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: "Charitable trust owns it. We're staying in it. Buy it."

Ulta Beauty Inc.: "[CEO] Mary Dillon has the best customer management software. She is the most pro-customer, best loyalty — the best loyalty of any public company ... I think you should own that stock."

CarGurus Inc.: "I like Carvana. I'm a Carvana guy, because I'm a millennial wannabe. "