Cramer's lighting round: I like Carvana — 'I'm a millennial wannabe'

China has plenty of ways to get back at US for treatment of...

China has plenty of ways it can retaliate against U.S. treatment of Huawei, and U.S. companies could feel the brunt of it.

Cramer: Trump shows he doesn't care his hits on China hurt...

The executive action against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei "was a major escalation from the White House," Jim Cramer says.

Haven, the Amazon-led health venture, just lost operating chief...

Jack Stoddard, Haven's second hire and its COO, left for personal reasons and has yet to be replaced.

Nvidia sees brief pop after earnings beat

Nvidia managed to beat estimates for earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as revenue was down some 31%.

Pinterest shares plunge 15% after reporting larger-than-expected...

Pinterest released its first-quarter 2019 earnings report after the bell on Thursday.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Nvidia,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.

Credit card rates are now at their highest level in history and...

It costs more than ever to pay with a credit card, which could be a drag on economic growth.

Architect I.M. Pei dies at age 102

I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the best-known and most prolific architects of the 20th century, has died, the New York Times reported...

Seven comeback stocks that investors could pounce on: Cramer

Jim Cramer identifies seven stocks that have lagged the broader market and are starting to catch steam.

Boeing has completed a software update for 737 Max system linked...

Boeing has completed a software fix for its 737 Max airplanes, which have been grounded since mid-March after two of the aircraft crashed in less than five months, killing a...

Dow jumps more than 200 points, posts 3-day winning streak

Stocks rose as sentiment was boosted by strong earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems while banks climbed on higher rates.

Facebook has struggled to hire talent since the Cambridge...

Former Facebook recruiters told CNBC that the tech company has experienced a significant decrease in its job offer acceptance rates.

Mad Money

Cramer's lighting round: I like Carvana — 'I'm a millennial wannabe'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tradeweb Markets Inc.: "That's a very smart company ... I've gotta tell you it's got these big bank stakes. They're all behind it. It's gonna work."

Amgen Inc.: "I don't know. It's got a yield. You probably want more than that."

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: "Charitable trust owns it. We're staying in it. Buy it."

Ulta Beauty Inc.: "[CEO] Mary Dillon has the best customer management software. She is the most pro-customer, best loyalty — the best loyalty of any public company ... I think you should own that stock."

CarGurus Inc.: "I like Carvana. I'm a Carvana guy, because I'm a millennial wannabe. "

WATCH: Cramer's lighting round
VIDEO4:0004:00
Cramer's lighting round: I like Carvana — 'I'm a millennial wannabe'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Palo Alto Networks.

