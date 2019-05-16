"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Episode 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Chairman of English Premier League soccer team Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jeff Shi, explains how he helped turn around the fortunes of a sleeping giant. He shares his vision for the future working with the club's Chinese owners Fosun International and how in just one season back in England's top division, Wolves has proven to be more than a match for the best teams in the country.

Watch 5 minutes of the show here: