Skip Navigation

Leadership League

Episode 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Adam Reed@adamsreed
Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on August 11, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
David Rogers / Staff

"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Episode 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Chairman of English Premier League soccer team Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jeff Shi, explains how he helped turn around the fortunes of a sleeping giant. He shares his vision for the future working with the club's Chinese owners Fosun International and how in just one season back in England's top division, Wolves has proven to be more than a match for the best teams in the country.

Watch 5 minutes of the show here:

VIDEO4:3504:35
Episode 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League
Leadership League
Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on August 11, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
David Rogers / Staff
Related Tags