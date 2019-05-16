Opening up 'digital trade' between US and China just as important as solving tariffs, IBM CEO says

PARIS — Solving the question of "digital trade" is just as crucial to trade talks between the United States and China as conversations around resolving tariffs on physical goods, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty told CNBC Thursday.

"I'm hopeful that these things get resolved," Rometty told CNBC's Karen Tso, speaking about trade tensions between the two countries. "But I also say that with all the talk about tariffs and the like around physical goods, some of what needs to be resolved are the rules around digital trade."

Rometty defined such digital trade as the flow of data between countries, arguing that the exchange of information was as important as lifting trade barriers when it comes to physical imports.

"That's almost more important that there be free flow of data across borders and there not be localization of data," she said. "So those are all very serious issues to be worked on and I'm hopeful the trade talks address those things."