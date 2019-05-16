Jimmy Carter is released from hospital three days after breaking hip while preparing for turkey hunt

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thursday, three days after he broke his hip while getting ready to go on a turkey hunt.
The 94-year-old Carter was admitted Monday to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, where doctors performed hip replacement surgery. He will undergo physical therapy and plans to resume his Sunday School teaching this weekend at his church, the Maranatha Baptist Church in nearby Plains, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement.
Carter's wife, Rosalynn, was also admitted to the hospital Wednesday after complaining of feeling faint. The 91-year-old former first lady underwent tests and left the hospital with her husband, Congileo said.
Carter, the nation's 39th president, broke a hip after falling in his home in Plains, while preparing to go turkey hunting, the Carter Center said.
"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the center said in a statement earlier this week. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit next year."
Carter has lived longer than any other U.S. president, surpassing the late George H.W. Bush in March. Bush died in November at age 94.
Democrat Carter, a Georgia peanut farmer who became governor, defeated President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election, serving one term in the White House. After losing to Ronald Reagan in 1980, he has remained active as a promoter of peace and humanitarian endeavors.
Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for what the awards committee called "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."