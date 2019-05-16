Jimmy Carter is released from hospital three days after breaking hip while preparing for turkey hunt

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019.

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thursday, three days after he broke his hip while getting ready to go on a turkey hunt.

The 94-year-old Carter was admitted Monday to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, where doctors performed hip replacement surgery. He will undergo physical therapy and plans to resume his Sunday School teaching this weekend at his church, the Maranatha Baptist Church in nearby Plains, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Carter's wife, Rosalynn, was also admitted to the hospital Wednesday after complaining of feeling faint. The 91-year-old former first lady underwent tests and left the hospital with her husband, Congileo said.

Carter, the nation's 39th president, broke a hip after falling in his home in Plains, while preparing to go turkey hunting, the Carter Center said.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the center said in a statement earlier this week. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit next year."