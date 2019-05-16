Jimmy Carter is released from hospital three days after breaking hip while preparing for turkey hunt

Skip Navigation
Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that kept breaking

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette...

Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong...

Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

5 states sue OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma amid opioid epidemic

Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Politics

Jimmy Carter is released from hospital three days after breaking hip while preparing for turkey hunt

Marty Steinberg@MartyCNBC1
Key Points
  • Former President Jimmy Carter is released from the hospital, three days after he broke his hip while getting ready to go on a turkey hunt.
  • The 94-year-old Carter, who underwent hip replacement surgery, plans to resume teaching Sunday school this weekend.
  • His wife Rosalynn, 91, also was admitted to the hospital after complaining of feeling faint but was released after an overnight stay, the Carter Center says.
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019.
paul Hennessey | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thursday, three days after he broke his hip while getting ready to go on a turkey hunt.

The 94-year-old Carter was admitted Monday to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, where doctors performed hip replacement surgery. He will undergo physical therapy and plans to resume his Sunday School teaching this weekend at his church, the Maranatha Baptist Church in nearby Plains, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Carter's wife, Rosalynn, was also admitted to the hospital Wednesday after complaining of feeling faint. The 91-year-old former first lady underwent tests and left the hospital with her husband, Congileo said.

Carter, the nation's 39th president, broke a hip after falling in his home in Plains, while preparing to go turkey hunting, the Carter Center said.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the center said in a statement earlier this week. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit next year."

Carter has lived longer than any other U.S. president, surpassing the late George H.W. Bush in March. Bush died in November at age 94.

Democrat Carter, a Georgia peanut farmer who became governor, defeated President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election, serving one term in the White House. After losing to Ronald Reagan in 1980, he has remained active as a promoter of peace and humanitarian endeavors.

Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for what the awards committee called "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

