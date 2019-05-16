Trump is right on China tariffs because they 'got teeth,' says billionaire GOP supporter Ken Langone

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

Selling because of the trade war turbluence could cost you a lot...

Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...

Marketsread more

The first 5G phone launches today for $1,300

Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.

Technologyread more

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

Politicsread more

76ers co-owner jokes about 'hatred' for rapper Drake using cruse...

Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.

Sportsread more

Dollar Tree is the 'poster child' for tariff risk, according to...

With direct imports from China on 40% to 42% of its merchandise, Dollar Tree is the perfect candidate to get hit hard by the trade war.

Investingread more
Politics

Trump is right on China tariffs because they 'got teeth,' says billionaire GOP supporter Ken Langone

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump is "doing the right thing" by increasing tariffs on China, says longtime Republican supporter Ken Langone.
  • "The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.
VIDEO4:4004:40
Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone: Trump is doing the right thing on China
Squawk Box

President Donald Trump is "doing the right thing" by increasing tariffs on China, billionaire and longtime Republican supporter Ken Langone told CNBC on Thursday.

"It's got teeth," said Langone, also co-founder of Home Depot.

Langone also praised U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's hard line approach in negotiations with China. "I give Trump a lot of credit for backing him up," he added.

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," Langone argued in a "Squawk Box " interview.

The Trump administration is attempting to strike a trade deal with China to end the escalating conflict. The world's two largest economies increased tariffs on one another in recent days, with the U.S. making the first move by increasing duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. The tactic amplified a fight that has rattled financial markets and threatened to drag on the global economy.

On Wednesday, China reported surprisingly weaker growth in retail sales and industrial output for April, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus as the trade war with the United States escalates.

However, Langone acknowledged that in the long-term tariffs are bad for business. "God forbid if this is a permanent thing," he said. But he doesn't think that's going to happen.

Langone also speculated Chinese officials may be betting that Trump won't be re-elected as a flood of Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, look to take back the White House in 2020.

That would be a mistake, he said. "The American people, deep down in their heart, are going to say, 'What's right for America, is right for me.'"

Langone, also founder of investment bank Invemed Associates, ended up backing Trump in the 2016 election after first supporting Chris Christie and then John Kasich.