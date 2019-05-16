Hate content pledge is a landmark in how social networks will operate, ad group chair says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.Economyread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.Real Estateread more
Stocks like Ford and U.S. Steel may be caught in the middle of the trade war, but they could actually benefit from it, one expert says.Trading Nationread more
"It's Bob's call whether he wants to testify," Barr told The Wall Street Journal.Politicsread more
A new pledge to stop hateful content from appearing online will have a significant impact on how social networks operate, according to Maurice Levy, chair of one of the world's largest ad groups.
The so-called "Christchurch Call" aims to sign up countries and tech companies to a pledge to clamp down on hate content after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were broadcast live on Facebook in March.
Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso at the VivaTech conference in Paris on Thursday, Levy, chair of advertising group Publicis, said: "(New Zealand) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern … (made) a very moving speech regarding how the hatred and speech of hate are contaminating the social network(s), and I believe that this is a landmark in how people will now operate and how some discussions will be quickly erased from the social networks."
On Wednesday, Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to stop hateful content from appearing on sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Asked whether the measures go far enough, Levy said: "It's not only a question of technology, it's also a question of willingness and there was a big debate regarding freedom of speech and can they remove things because of the freedom of speech or should they have a kind of censorship? At the end of the day there is a balance which has been made and I think that where we are today is a good step."
Among attendees at Wednesday's meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris were Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Microsoft President Brad Smith, representatives from Facebook and Google, as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not join but had already met with France's Macron last week.