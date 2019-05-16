Hate content pledge is a landmark in how social networks will operate, ad group chair says

A new pledge to stop hateful content from appearing online will have a significant impact on how social networks operate, according to Maurice Levy, chair of one of the world's largest ad groups.

The so-called "Christchurch Call" aims to sign up countries and tech companies to a pledge to clamp down on hate content after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were broadcast live on Facebook in March.

Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso at the VivaTech conference in Paris on Thursday, Levy, chair of advertising group Publicis, said: "(New Zealand) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern … (made) a very moving speech regarding how the hatred and speech of hate are contaminating the social network(s), and I believe that this is a landmark in how people will now operate and how some discussions will be quickly erased from the social networks."