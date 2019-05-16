76ers co-owner jokes about 'hatred' for rapper Drake who used his 'curse' against Philly

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.Technologyread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...Marketsread more
Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.Technologyread more
"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.Politicsread more
Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.Sportsread more
Canadian rapper Drake is learning to manage his legendary sports "curse," said billionaire 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
"Drake is known to be cursed. He's probably the last remaining curse in sports. Whatever products he wears ultimately that team is jinxed," Rubin told CNBC Thursday.
The Philadelphia 76ers were up against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. After a dramatic Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Raptors, which Drake were rooting for, won 92-90. He did not wear a Raptors jersey.
"So he actually wore Sixers shorts the last game. He was texting pictures of him in the shorts the entire game. So I obviously I have tremendous hatred toward him for that," Rubin said, jokingly.
The Drake curse held in this week's 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. The New York Knicks, which had a great chance of landing the top draft pick, ended up with the No. 3 pick. (The New Orleans Pelicans got the No. 1 pick.)
Rubin, also executive chairman of online sports apparel giant Fanatics, said he and Drake had a "back and forth the entire day that he was going to wear Knicks products."
"I could show you pictures on my phone of Drake in Knicks products," Rubin said on CNBC. "That's how we knew they weren't going to get the first pick because he's learning to manage his curse."
The Sixers, which got the 24th overall pick, still benefit from the Knicks losing out, Rubin said. "It's a competitive league."
Rubin appeared on "Squawk Box" to discuss the growth of Fanatics, which was ranked No. 25 on CNBC's 2019 Disruptor 50 list.
