President Trump's annual financial disclosure report shows drop in Mar-a-Lago income

Donald J. Trump looks out after a meeting with military leadership at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, FL

President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure report reveals a drop in income at his Florida luxury resort Mar-a-Lago.

The report, released Thursday, is required to be filed annually with the Government Ethics Office. It covers the president's finances for 2018, his second year in office.

Trump declared on the form that last year he received a 30-year mortgage loan of $5 million to $25 million in 2018 from Professional Bank, a small Florida bank, for a property identified as 1125 South Ocean LLC. The mortgage loan was granted at annual interest rate of 4.5%.