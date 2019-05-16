Skip Navigation
Politics

President Trump's annual financial disclosure report shows drop in Mar-a-Lago income

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Trump's latest financial disclosure reveals a drop in income at his Florida luxury resort Mar-a-Lago.
  • But at his Doral golf resort, also in Florida, Trump had $75.96 million in income, up about $1.4 million from 2017.
  • The report, required to be filed annually with the Government Ethics Office, was released Thursday.
  • Trump declared on the form that last year he received a 30-year mortgage loan of $5 million to $25 million in 2018 from Professional Bank, a small Florida bank, for a property identified as 1125 South Ocean LLC. The mortgage loan was granted at annual interest rate of 4.5%.
Donald J. Trump looks out after a meeting with military leadership at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, FL
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure report reveals a drop in income at his Florida luxury resort Mar-a-Lago.

The report, released Thursday, is required to be filed annually with the Government Ethics Office. It covers the president's finances for 2018, his second year in office.

Trump declared on the form that last year he received a 30-year mortgage loan of $5 million to $25 million in 2018 from Professional Bank, a small Florida bank, for a property identified as 1125 South Ocean LLC. The mortgage loan was granted at annual interest rate of 4.5%.

VIDEO12:5512:55
The saga of Trump's taxes
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video

According to the report, Trump had $22.69 million in income from Mar-a-Lago last year, a $3 million decrease from 2017.

But at his Doral golf resort, also in Florida, Trump had $75.96 million in income, up about $1.4 million from 2017.

Income from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, was up only slightly, to $15.73 million, an increase of more than $500,000 from the prior year.

The president also booked a modest increase in income at his hotel at the Old Post Office building in Washington, with $40.84 million last year, less than a $500,000 increase from 2017.

Click here to read Trump's financial disclosure report.

Correction: An earlier version misstated income changes from 2017 to 2018 at several properties President Donald Trump owns, including his hotel at the Old Post Office in Washington.