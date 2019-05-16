Six months after California's Camp Fire, survivors still struggle to find temporary homes

A man displaced by the Camp Fire, tends to his belongings at an evacuee encampment at a Walmart parking lot in Chico, California on November 19, 2018.

The Camp Fire disaster in November 2018 displaced nearly 35,000 residents in the Paradise, California area, and even six months later, a large number of families are still unable to find homes.

The blaze in Northern California's Butte County killed 86 people, destroyed about 14,000 homes and left most of the town of Paradise in ruins. It ranks as the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history.

"There's a lot more than 1,000 families out there looking for housing," said Ed Mayer executive director of the Butte County Housing Authority. "There also a lot of elderly and disabled who have been in Paradise for decades who were displaced."

On Wednesday, Cal Fire investigators announced that Pacific Gas & Electric's electrical transmission lines caused the Camp Fire. PG&E, the state's largest electric utility, filed for bankruptcy protection in late January after being hit with a flood of lawsuits from devastating wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp Fire.

"Some of the survivors are living in trailers, and others are living in parking lots in tents," said Mike Danko, a Redwood Shores, California-based attorney representing several thousand victims of the Camp Fire. "People have lost not only their homes but their jobs."

Added Danko, "The future for these folks is very uncertain. And even the ones who are lucky are living with family members, perhaps, and they are sleeping on couches."