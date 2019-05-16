Taylor Morrison CEO on homebuilding at end of 2018: "It was that bad."

The latest read on April housing starts showed improvement over March, but still a slower building pace than a year ago. This, as demand for housing soars and the nation struggles with a deficit of affordable homes for sale. So why aren't builders rushing to put shovels in the ground?

Speaking at CNBC's Capital Exchange event in Washington, D.C., Sheryl Palmer, the CEO of Arizona-based Taylor Morrison Homes (NYSE: TMHC) put it bluntly:

"The fourth quarter [of 2018] was probably, holistically, the worst quarter we've had as an industry since the downturn, and we ended the year with a tremendous amount of inventory. In December, if you were to talk to anybody, there was, potentially, a house was never going to be sold in the U.S. again. It was that bad."

After a robust first half of 2018, consumers were hit with higher mortgage rates, a government shutdown, and uncertainty in the stock market, leading them to wonder if it was the right time for such a huge investment. Demand fell suddenly, and builders were stuck holding the bag.

Now buyers are coming back, and in fact sales were very strong in April, according to several big production builders. Home builder sentiment is now rising, and while housing starts rose month-over-month in April, they were still not as strong as last year and still well below historically normal levels of production.

"People came into the year with a lot of inventory, because the fourth quarter stopped," said Palmer. "You can't just pick up that machine and say okay it's time again, I need new starts."