Treasury yields tick lower as US-China trade war escalates

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher Thursday after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over threats against American technology.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.359% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.807%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Trade tensions continue to weigh on investor sentiment. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the addition of Huawei Technologies and its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, making it more difficult for the Chinese telecom giant to conduct business with U.S. companies.
Meanwhile, multiple sources told CNBC Wednesday that Trump plans to postpone auto tariffs by up to six months. The White House faces a Saturday deadline to decide whether to slap duties on car and auto part imports over national security concerns.
On the data front, investors will be watching housing starts, weekly jobless figures and a Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the Treasury is set to auction four and eight-week bills worth $50 billion and $35 billion, respectively. Announcements on three-month, six-month and 52-week bills are also scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.