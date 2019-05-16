UK says it will make its own decision on 5G and Huawei

Skip Navigation
China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economy

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economy

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retail

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technology

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nation

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technology

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlines

Selling because of the trade war turbluence could cost you a lot...

Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...

Markets

The first 5G phone launches today for $1,300

Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.

Technology

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

Politics

76ers co-owner jokes about 'hatred' for rapper Drake using cruse...

Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.

Sports

Dollar Tree is the 'poster child' for tariff risk, according to...

With direct imports from China on 40% to 42% of its merchandise, Dollar Tree is the perfect candidate to get hit hard by the trade war.

Investing
Tech

UK says it will make its own decision on 5G and Huawei

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump has effectively blacklisted Huawei in the U.S. by legislating to block transactions with American firms that "poses an unacceptable risk to the national security."
  • Huawei was not singled out but the move is widely seen as being aimed at the Chinese telecom equipment maker.
  • The U.K. has said it will conduct its own review and not necessarily follow the U.S. lead.
VIDEO2:5202:52
UK will make its own decision on 5G and Huawei, culture secretary says
Street Signs Europe

The U.K. government said it will make its own decision as to whether to include Huawei technology as it builds out its 5G network.

The United States has asked allies to reject Huawei's infrastructure on fears it could open up avenues to Chinese spying, a claim the tech firm has repeatedly rejected. The U.S. has even blacklisted Huawei, among other firms, effectively blocking the company from sourcing components and tech from America.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement Wednesday that the move aimed to protect U.S. technology from "foreign-owned entities" that could undermine national security. In response, Huawei said that it is willing to work with U.S. officials to ensure product security.

VIDEO4:4104:41
Why the US thinks Huawei is a massive national security threat
Cybersecurity

On Thursday, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Jeremy Wright, told CNBC's Karen Tso that Britain would decide on Huawei equipment after its own review.

"The United States has to make its own decisions. We need to make ours," he said, before adding: "The view that we've taken is that it is more sensible to do a properly-based review of the security of the whole telecoms supply chain."

Currently, there is no Huawei equipment within the U.K.'s critical defense networks but Britain has included the firm's non-core equipment in other IT systems.

Wright said a review of Britain's 5G policy and the equipment it uses is continuing, but it would be conducted as a broader review.

"I think this is important to do that without focusing on one sole company or one sole country. This is about the whole supply chain."

A former MI6 spy chief said Thursday that Britain should rethink any decision to include Huawei equipment, arguing that the control of data "will be a route to exercise power over societies and other nations."

In a foreword to a report on the Chinese tech firm by the Henry Jackson Society, Richard Dearlove added that he hoped there was "time for the U.K. government, and the probability as I write of a new prime minister, to reconsider the Huawei decision."

Huawei has repeatedly denied that it would engage in any form of spying or provide data to the Chinese government. Experts have been skeptical about Huawei's assurances that it isn't a security risk, pointing to Chinese laws that allegedly mean every domestic company is legally mandated to assist the country in intelligence gathering if Beijing requests it.