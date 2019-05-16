UK says it will make its own decision on 5G and Huawei

The U.K. government said it will make its own decision as to whether to include Huawei technology as it builds out its 5G network.

The United States has asked allies to reject Huawei's infrastructure on fears it could open up avenues to Chinese spying, a claim the tech firm has repeatedly rejected. The U.S. has even blacklisted Huawei, among other firms, effectively blocking the company from sourcing components and tech from America.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement Wednesday that the move aimed to protect U.S. technology from "foreign-owned entities" that could undermine national security. In response, Huawei said that it is willing to work with U.S. officials to ensure product security.