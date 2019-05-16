Your first trade for Thursday, May 16

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

Selling because of the trade war turbluence could cost you a lot...

Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...

Marketsread more

The first 5G phone launches today for $1,300

Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.

Technologyread more

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

Politicsread more

76ers co-owner jokes about 'hatred' for rapper Drake using cruse...

Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.

Sportsread more

Dollar Tree is the 'poster child' for tariff risk, according to...

With direct imports from China on 40% to 42% of its merchandise, Dollar Tree is the perfect candidate to get hit hard by the trade war.

Investingread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, May 16

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1001:10
Final Trades: AMGN, CSCO, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Amgen.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Cisco.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of eBay.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Retail ETF

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls AAL, AMD, AMRN, AMGN, ASHR, BABA, CSCO, CVE, DVN, ECA, FCX, FXI, GDX, HUYA, INTC, JEF, JNPR, KNX, KTOS, LPL, MMM, MRVL, NKE, NLSN, OIH, ORCL, OXY, PAGS, PINS, QEP, QQQ, TMUS, TWTR, UAL, XLNX, XME. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, HAL, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LEN, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, QCOM, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Pete owns puts GE. Dan Nathan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long CSCO may 52.50 / 49 put spread. Long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.