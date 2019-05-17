Everybody complains Apple isn't innovating, but R&D spending and patents tell a different story

Skip Navigation
US reaches deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and...

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Politics

Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is...

"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Markets

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.

Jobs

China faces possible hit to credit rating if the trade war isn't...

Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.

Trade

Google uses Gmail to track a history of things you buy — and it's...

Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and places like Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.

Technology

Lionsgate shares soar on report that CBS wants to buy Starz for...

Shares of Lionsgate were halted due to volatility on Friday afternoon after rumors that CBS had made an informal offer to buy Starz from the media company spiked the stock...

Entertainment

Apple R&D spending and patents point to innovation in wearables...

The amount of money going into R&D at Apple shows the company is developing products in several new categories, the analysts write.

Technology

Japan ends longstanding trade restrictions on American beef: USDA

Japan has agreed to lift longstanding restrictions on American beef exports, clearing the way for product to enter the market regardless of age, the U.S. Department of...

Politics

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cray, Pinterest, Luckin...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insider

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: We need the right rules for the...

Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.

Technology

Roger McNamee: Facebook must stop making 'superficial' privacy...

Facebook executives are making progress when it comes to speaking with the public, but need to focus on changing its business model, early Facebook and Google investor Roger...

Social Media

US consumer sentiment surges to highest level in 15 years

The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.

Economy
Tech

Everybody complains Apple isn't innovating, but R&D spending and patents tell a different story

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple is investing heavily in new product development, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said in a note distributed on Thursday.
  • Apple's research and development spending increased from $1 billion in 2009 to $13 billion in 2019.
  • Patents show that Apple is working on technologies in wearables, fitness and health.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook greets customers at the grand opening of the new Apple Carnegie Library store in Washington, May 11, 2019.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Apple's research and development spending has increased from $1 billion in 2009 to a projected $13 billion this year, not including stock-based compensation, according to a Thursday note from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

The amount of money going into R&D in Cupertino shows that Apple is spending heavily both to fend off new technologies which could threaten its dominance in smartphones and tablets, as well as investing in technologies that could help the iPhone maker enter into new product categories, such as wearables, fitness and health.

"The patents around wearables suggest that Apple could be targeting AirPods with biometric sensors, Apple Watch with UV monitoring, gesture recognition for AR/VR applications, machine learning projects to enable autonomous driving and integration of various existing devices with a car," according to the note.

The analysts say that investors are focusing on the "apparent lack of ongoing innovation at Apple," but that they believe that Apple is appropriately investing in new product categories.

"When the iPhone (once in a generation product) becomes the basis of comparison, everything else, however successful, looks incremental," the analysts write.

Apple's massive scale can also mask how large some of its smaller product lines are.

"The wearables business in just 4 years is the size of a fortune 200 company with [estimated] $15 billion in sales (similar to Netflix, Paypal etc.) but the sheer size of the iPhone of $155 billion in 2018 (similar to General Motors) dwarfs the rapid growth of the relatively smaller businesses, " Mohan writes.

Apple had 2,160 patents granted in 2018, down 3% from 2017, according to research from IFI Claims. Eight companies had more patents granted during that year, including Samsung, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and IBM, which led the table with 9,100 patents granted in 2018.

