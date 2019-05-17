Stocks in Asia rise following overnight Dow bounce

Shares in Asia were higher in Friday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street as investors stateside cheered strong earnings and economic data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.71% in early trade, while the Topix index rose 0.57% as most sectors gained. Shares of Sony surged more than 7% after the company announced a $1.83 billion share buyback.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.3%. Australia's ASX 200 also added 0.85%.