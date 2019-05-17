Europe's ride-sharing unicorns call for reform to help the sector thrive

Martin Villig, co-founder of ride-hailing firm Bolt, which was formerly known as Taxify.

PARIS — Ride-sharing giants in Europe have urged reforms for the transport industry, in the hope that it will help them expand further within the continent and face less barriers to innovation.

Co-founders from two of the region's largest mobility firms, BlaBlaCar and Bolt — formerly Taxify — said the lack of a common framework on carpooling and ride-hailing makes it more difficult to operate across the European Union.

The main issue is that the EU, though a collective bloc of 28 — or soon to be 27 — nations, does not have a unified "definition" of what it means to be a ride-sharing start-up, and therefore this creates a fragmentation among the different member states.

"I think it would help even in our industry if there would be some kind of harmonization of the transport regulations," Bolt co-founder Martin Villig told CNBC in an interview at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

The firm has been barred from entering countries like Germany, Italy, Spain and Denmark, Villig said, because those territories do not yet permit transportation start-ups to operate freely. In Spain, for instance, firms like Uber and Spanish company Cabify have faced a local pushback due to discontent in the traditional taxi industry.

"I think that there is a big opportunity to open that market," Bolt's co-founder said of untapped markets like Germany and Spain, adding that "giving some general harmonization guidelines from a European level" would help, "and then maybe some smaller details can be handled."