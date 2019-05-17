China and Huawei need US more than America needs them in 5G wireless race, say industry insiders

President Donald Trump's new order effectively blacklisting Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications networking equipment maker and smartphone giant, from the U.S. market will not hurt America in the race to build out next-generation 5G wireless technology, a well-known CEO and a top telecom investment banker who did not want to be identified told CNBC on Friday.

CNBC's Joe Kernen reported on two emails he received from a "well-known CEO" and a "really smart telecom investment banker," as the discussion on "Squawk Box " turned to the president's latest salvo in the U.S.-China trade war, a national emergency declaration over threats against American technology.

The move announced Wednesday states, among other requirements, that U.S. firms must seek government approval before doing business with Huawei. The Trump administration alleges that Huawei poses a national security threat because of close ties to the communist Chinese government.