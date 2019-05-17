US consumer sentiment surges to highest level in 15 years

The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
The move by the biggest U.S. bank shows that it views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
The preliminary reading on May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan was expected to rise to 97.5, from the previous month's 97.2 reading.Economyread more
Stocks fell on Friday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.US Marketsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.Marketsread more
Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...Technologyread more
"China always believes that raising tariffs is not a solution to the trade frictions," a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson says.Marketsread more
When the New Orleans new terminal opens later this year, it will be the latest upgrade and expansion of a U.S. airport, a key part of America's infrastructure sorely in need...Airlinesread more
SoftBank has invested almost $40 billion into 14 innovative start-ups ranked on CNBC's 2019 Disruptor 50 list. The fund has made large VC investments in each of these...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Nomura Instinet lowers its price target on Apple shares, citing a coming "trade strain" on the company's earnings.Investingread more
Consumer sentiment rocketed to its highest level in 15 years in May as Americans grew more upbeat on the health of the economy and its path in 2019, according to data released Friday.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 102.4 in May, up from 97.2 in April and well ahead of economist expectations that it would rise to 97.5.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.