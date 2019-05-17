Cramer's lightning round: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext, IAC, and more

Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.Jobsread more
Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.Politicsread more
The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
"Given the Treasury Secretary's failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward," said House Ways and Means Committee...Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.Technologyread more
Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.Traderead more
"This is the week when most retailers report, so we will be listening closely to what they say about the trade war," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
"We're trying to be transparent and ... we want to focus on the long term," CEO Ben Silbermann says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Florida prosecutors on Friday appealed a judge's ruling to bar the use as evidence videos allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving sexual services...Sportsread more
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We like Arena. We've liked it. I know it's speculative. It's O.K. for a spec, as long as you're willing to understand that this is not Merck. "
IAC/InterActiveCorp.: "I thought that was an amazing quarter. I think that company is so inexpensive, I frankly don't even understand it. I say it's a buy, buy, buy."
Yext inc.: "I like Y-E-X-T ... I think the stock is a buy."
Davita Inc.: "Why didn't you just go into Abbott Labs? I mean honestly, Davita is way too volatile for me. I don't know. Let it rally a little ... but no, we don't want Davita."
Chemours Co.: "From the day it was spun off I didn't like it. It had a nice little rally, it's come back down. I don't like it."
