Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext, IAC, and more

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We like Arena. We've liked it. I know it's speculative. It's O.K. for a spec, as long as you're willing to understand that this is not Merck. "

IAC/InterActiveCorp.: "I thought that was an amazing quarter. I think that company is so inexpensive, I frankly don't even understand it. I say it's a buy, buy, buy."

Yext inc.: "I like Y-E-X-T ... I think the stock is a buy."

Davita Inc.: "Why didn't you just go into Abbott Labs? I mean honestly, Davita is way too volatile for me. I don't know. Let it rally a little ... but no, we don't want Davita."

Chemours Co.: "From the day it was spun off I didn't like it. It had a nice little rally, it's come back down. I don't like it."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO2:5802:58
Cramer's lightning round: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext, IAC, and more
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

