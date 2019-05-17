EU presidential candidate Vestager wants global push on digital taxes

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also...

Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.

Technologyread more

US consumer sentiment surges to highest level in 15 years

The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.

Economyread more

Luckin Coffee surges 43% in its market debut

Luckin Coffee made its public market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Restaurantsread more

Trump administration will delay auto tariffs for up to six months

The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.

Politicsread more

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.

Jobsread more

S&P 500's best-performing stock this year is also the most...

The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.

Trading Nationread more

JP Morgan buys health payments firm InstaMed in bank's biggest...

The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.

Financeread more

Treasury, IRS expected to ignore Trump tax return subpoena...

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., made a formal request for six years of Trump's personal and business tax returns last month. But Mnuchin has...

Politicsread more

Gaming platform Skillz hooks users more than Facebook and Netflix

Esports gaming platform Skillz says people spend 65 minutes a day competing. That is more than Facebook peak use and more than the average daily Netflix stream. It is not...

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Parents are making these risky moves to send their kids to...

As the cost of college rises, more parents are cosigning private loans for their children's education. That move can leave them on the hook for the debt if their child...

Personal Financeread more

Stephen Moore: If central bankers cut rates, it would be 'Moore's...

Moore, an advocate for easier monetary policy, says the Fed should not be worried about stronger economic growth causing out-of-control inflation.

The Fedread more

Pinterest plunges after earnings but analysts are sticking with...

Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.

Marketsread more
Tech

EU presidential candidate Vestager wants global push on digital taxes

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • Margrethe Vestager has already taken on big tech firms over competition infractions.
  • Now she wants to see the likes of Facebook, Amazon and Google pay more tax.
VIDEO5:0005:00
Vestager: We need a global push on digital taxes
Squawk Box Europe

The EU's competition commissioner told CNBC Friday that Europe, and the rest of the world, must push for a solution on digital taxation to create fairness among companies.

In March, the French government introduced a digital tax aimed at internet behemoths like Google, Facebook and Amazon. This came after the European Union, as a whole, failed to agree on a region-wide system with several nations voicing opposition. During the same month, Chip Harter, the U.S. Treasury's top international tax official, said digital levies were "ill conceived" and discriminatory against U.S. businesses.

The EU's Margrethe Vestager has already taken on U.S. internet giants in her role as competition commissioner and she is now standing for Europe's top job, that of EU Commission president.

Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso at the VivaTech conference in Paris, the Danish official said she wanted to see "fairness" in digital taxation.

"There are so many companies that do pay their taxes. They create jobs, they contribute to the economy," she said, before adding: "It is not fair that they have to see competitors for capital, for skilled employees, get away with paying less than half the same amount of taxes."

Vestager said while France and some other European states had created their own rules, there should be a wider and more unified approach.

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She added that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is currently the driving force behind a global drive to revise the tax rules for digital firms.

"Fortunately, the OECD is on it, very much inspired by the line of thinking of my colleagues (at the EU) responsible for taxation, so we can have the global push as well. Because that is indeed needed," she said.