Millennials need to get off the sidelines and start investing now

Millennials need to invest — and they need to do it now.

There are many benefits to investing early and often, but unfortunately too many millennials are sitting on the sidelines because they worry about the risk of suffering a repeat of the Great Recession of 2008.

If you feel this way, you may just need to take some time to learn more about what's involved with investing. Millennials need to know why it's important to get off the sidelines and in the game, and they need to know how to avoid excessive risks while taking advantage of potential returns.

Here's what every millennial should know before dipping a toe into the markets.

Know how to deal with the fear of investing. The most common thing I hear from my clients who hesitate to invest is that they're simply afraid. They don't necessarily fear investing — but they do fear losing money. Unless you're independently wealthy or have a long-lost rich uncle who will swoop in and leave you his millions, investing is a critical act. It will be nearly impossible to simply save enough money to fund your lifestyle in the future.

More from Invest in You:

How to become a 401(k) millionaire at any age

What millennials need to do now to retire rich someday

How to tell if you're succeeding at "adulting"

All investments come with risk. But letting your money sit in cash presents a risk of its own, and that is the risk of losing purchasing power due to inflation. Inflation averages a little less than 3% a year, and the best savings accounts rates run a little over 2% right now. Let your cash sit in those savings accounts, and it will be worth less in the future than it is right now.

Understand the power of compounding. No matter what you do with your money, you'll likely face some amount of risk of loss. That shouldn't stop you from using smart strategies to invest wisely so you can minimize risk while still earning enough of a return to meet your goals.

In fact, you should do everything you can to get started and get in as early as possible. Why? Because you can't speed up compounding.

Compounding returns are the driving force that makes investing so powerful, especially when you're young and you have time on your side. The longer you let your money ride out the ups and downs of the market, the more likely you are to have a positive outcome.

If you wait to invest, you will find yourself forced to chase higher returns in order to have enough money to meet your goals. That puts you at more risk because you're trying to get a bigger return.