Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will defy House Democrats' subpoena for Trump's tax returns

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that he will not comply with a subpoena from House Democrats to share six years of President Donald Trump's federal tax returns with Congress.
"In reliance on the advice of the Department of justice, we have determined that the Committee's request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose, and pursuant to [federal tax code] section 6103, the Department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information," Mnuchin wrote in a letter to Neal on Friday.
"For the same reasons, we are unable to provide the requested information in response to the Committee's subpoena."
House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal, D-Mass., made a formal request to the Treasury in early April for six years of Trump's personal and business tax returns. Mnuchin refused to hand over those documents, and blew past multiple deadlines set by the Democrat-led committee.
Last Friday, Neal subpoenaed Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for Trump's tax returns. "While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material," Neal said at the time.
With the subpoenas' deadlines set to expire at 5 p.m. ET, the tug-of-war between congressional Democrats and the Treasury Department over Trump's tax returns enters a new phase — and likely a new branch of government.
Mnuchin and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., have both signaled that a court fight over the president's tax returns is imminent.
Hours before the deadline, Neal told reporters on Capitol Hill that if Mnuchin and Rettig blew off the subpoenas, "the result will be that we will likely proceed to court as quickly as next week."
It would be better to turn to the courts to try and hash out the "difference in interpretation" between Democrats and the Trump administration, Mnuchin said at a Senate hearing Wednesday. "This is why there are three branches of government, so if there is a difference of opinion this will go to the third branch of government to be resolved."
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.