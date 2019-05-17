The trade war will be a 'pain' for Apple's earnings, Nomura Instinet says, cutting estimates

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Amazon, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Dow set to drop 200 points at the open as trade tensions linger

Stock index futures traded lower Friday morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.

US Marketsread more

Pinterest plunges after earnings but analysts are sticking with...

Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.

Marketsread more

Huawei's American suppliers stumble, but it says it can survive...

Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...

Technologyread more

China accuses the US of 'bullying behavior'

"China always believes that raising tariffs is not a solution to the trade frictions," a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Marketsread more

S&P 500's best-performing stock this year is also the most...

The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.

Trading Nationread more

The trade war will be a 'pain' for Apple's earnings, Nomura...

Nomura Instinet lowered its price target on Apple shares, citing a coming "trade strain" on the company's earnings.

Investingread more

Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about the...

Tesla's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal March 1 crash of a 2018 Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida, in at least the third fatal U.S. crash reported involving the...

Autosread more

Ways we're different from Starbucks: China-based Luckin Coffee...

The CFO China's Luckin Coffee says the tech-based beverage company's business model is setting itself apart from U.S. coffee giant Starbucks.

Food & Beverageread more

What you need to know about Boeing's 737 Max crisis

Boeing's fast-selling 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft within five months. Boeing and the FAA are now...

Airlinesread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Foot...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

Amazon leads $575 million investment round for food delivery...

Amazon is leading a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo, taking the total the food delivery firm has raised to date up to $1.53 billion.

Technologyread more
Investing

The trade war will be a 'pain' for Apple's earnings, Nomura Instinet says, cutting estimates

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • "The renewal of China trade tensions are a likely near-term negative for Apple," Nomura analyst Jeffrey Kvaal said.
  • Nomura Instinet lowered its price target on Apple shares to $175 from $180.
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 26, 2018.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Nomura Instinet lowered its price target on Apple shares to $175 from $180 on Friday, citing a coming "trade strain" on the company's earnings.

"The renewal of China trade tensions are a likely near-term negative for Apple," Nomura analyst Jeffrey Kvaal said in a note to investors. "A 25% tariff on device imports a pain any way they slice it."

Nomura Instinet reduced its estimate for Apple's 2019 earnings to $11.39 a share, down from $11.50 a share.

"Trade tension hurt China iPhone demand this winter; we would assume the same would apply again," Kvaal said.

Additionally, Kvall said the firm does "not believe Apple would benefit materially" if Chinese competitor Huawei had its phones targeted by the U.S. in an "export ban."

Apple shares were 1.5% lower in premarket trading from Thursday's close of $190.08. Nomura has a neutral rating on Apple's stock.