Nvidia CEO doesn't expect China to block $7 billion takeover of Mellanox, despite trade tensions

Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.Jobsread more
Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.Politicsread more
The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
"Given the Treasury Secretary's failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward," said House Ways and Means Committee...Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.Technologyread more
Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.Traderead more
"This is the week when most retailers report, so we will be listening closely to what they say about the trade war," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
"We're trying to be transparent and ... we want to focus on the long term," CEO Ben Silbermann says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Florida prosecutors on Friday appealed a judge's ruling to bar the use as evidence videos allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving sexual services...Sportsread more
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn't expect Chinese regulators to stand in the way of its nearly $7 billion takeover of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies.
In an interview that aired Friday on "Mad Money," Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the merger will fulfill an important function for data center security networking and storage processing. China, which is engulfed in a tense trade war with the United States, is a major semiconductor market where both companies sell a large portion of their products.
Cramer said he worried that the country's regulators could vote to block the merger, as one of several international councils to evaluate global deals.
"I think China is going to love it," Huang said in a . "[Mellanox is] the world's best at connecting high performance systems, and we've been working with them for a long time."
Huang isn't worried that the tariffs lodged between the world's largest economies will directly impact the semiconductor manufacturer's business. Nvidia, which also has its thumb on the pulse of gaming and artificial intelligence, is confident about its supply chain.
"The vast majority of our technology and products are created in Taiwan, so we're not affected largely by the tariffs," he said.
Nvidia on Thursday reported an earnings and revenue beat for its fiscal first quarter of 2020. However, it saw its second straight quarter of revenue decline. Revenue fell 24% year over year during the company's fiscal fourth quarter and 31% year over year during the company's fiscal first quarter.
Data center spending during Q1 came in at $634 million, nearly 5% lower than the $663.7 million FactSet consensus estimate.
The chipmaker is forecasting $2.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter, which would represent another year-over-year decline of roughly 18%.
Huang pointed to what he called a "hyper-scale spending pause" and said the period of reduced sales lasted longer than expected. Nvidia supplies chips for cloud services like Amazon's and Alphabet subsidiary Google's, among other firms. The "hyper-scale" clients are firms that run online consumer services and cloud infrastructure.
"All of the data centers, the hyper-scalers, bought a little too much last year," he said. "They bought too much in Q4. And so they're gonna take a quarter or two to digest it."
Nvidia is continuing to focus on its major growth drivers, including ray tracing computer graphics and artificial intelligence, Huang said.
"I think that it is now forgone conclusion that ray tracing is going to define the next generation of computer graphics and so I'm very pleased with that," Huang said. "The amount of computation that's gonna be done in the cloud because of artificial intelligence is growing and is growing incredibly fast, arguably exponentially."
Shares of Nvidia fell 2.3% Friday. The stock is up more than 17% in 2019, but is down nearly 37% in the past 12 months.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com