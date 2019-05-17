Salesforce says a 'major issue' with its cloud service results in outage for some customers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US reaches deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and...

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Politicsread more

US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.

Politicsread more

Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is...

"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Marketsread more

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.

Jobsread more

China faces possible hit to credit rating if the trade war isn't...

Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.

Traderead more

Google uses Gmail to track a history of things you buy — and it's...

Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.

Technologyread more

Tesla shares fall on report its Autopilot system was engaged...

Tesla shares fell to their lowest since January 2017, after the NTSB said the company's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash.

Technologyread more

Read the email Musk sent to Tesla employees calling for control...

The memo says that $2 billion in fresh funding would only cover 10 months of business at the company's first quarter burn rate.

Technologyread more

The stock market fears more trade retaliation from China is...

Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Salesforce says a 'major issue' with cloud service results in...

Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company disabled access to its online service for some customers.

Enterpriseread more

Bill Ackman's comeback is on fire with the hedge fund manager up...

The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.

Hedge Fundsread more

China's currency is sending a warning signal about the trade war

China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.

Market Insiderread more
Enterprise

Salesforce says a 'major issue' with its cloud service results in outage for some customers

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Salesforce said a technical issue on Friday left some customers unable to access the company's services.
  • Co-founder Parker Harris said Salesforce is working to resolve the problems.
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff, left, and the company's chief technology officer, Parker Harris, look on during a keynote address at Salesforce's 2013 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco on Nov. 19, 2013.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Salesforce said on Friday that a technical snafu resulted in customers losing access to some of the company's most popular online services.

Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, the two largest products for Salesforce by revenue, are both affected by the downtime, the company said on a status page. Parker Harris, Salesforce's chief technology officer and a co-founder, acknowledged the issue at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, making it clear that that employees were working on the problem.

Salesforce's cloud-based software is used by salespeople, marketers and customer service staffers across the globe, and the company has picked up so many customers that CEO Marc Benioff routinely calls it the fastest-growing software business in history.

For Salesforce and other companies that provide online services, outages can have financial consequences, like having to provide credits to customers or pay out penalties. Interruptions could "cause customers to make warranty or other claims against us or to terminate their subscriptions and adversely affect our attrition rates and our ability to attract new customers, all of which would reduce our revenue," Salesforce said in its most recent annual report.

Salesforce's status page suggested the service disruption began at 12:56 p.m. Eastern time. At 1:33 p.m. Eastern time Salesforce provided an update on the issues:

"The Salesforce Technology team is investigating an issue impacting Salesforce customers who use Pardot, or have used Pardot in the past. The deployment of a database script resulted in granting users broader data access than intended. To protect our customers, we have blocked access to all instances that contain affected customers until we can complete the removal of the inadvertent permissions in the affected customer orgs. As a result, customers who were not impacted may experience service disruption. In parallel, we are working to restore the original permissions as quickly as possible. Customers should continue to check Trust for updates."

Several people posted about losing access to Salesforce tools on Twitter.

The company had an outage affecting access for some customers in 2016. Salesforce shares were down as much as 3% on Friday.

WATCH: Cramer on Salesforce

VIDEO5:1905:19
Carmer: Salesforce has been a winner every time it dips. This time is no different
Mad Money with Jim Cramer