The wealthiest investors are ramping up on this asset

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.Technologyread more
The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.Economyread more
The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.Hedge Fundsread more
The Beijing-based chain trying to overtake Starbucks as the largest coffee purveyor in China makes its Nasdaq debut.Restaurantsread more
Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.Technologyread more
The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
Amid concerns about trade wars and political dysfunction, the wealthiest investors are padding their cash cushions.
Members of TIGER 21, a group of more than 600 individuals with at least $10 million to invest, increased their allocation toward cash and cash equivalents to 12% from 10% during the first quarter, according to the group's quarterly report.
"Basically, members are concerned on the one hand," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and president of TIGER 21, which stands for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21st Century.
"They see the China trade wars heating up, the growing deficit and instability, but the economy is strong, as well," he said.
Notwithstanding their higher cash allocation, members remain invested elsewhere. Public equity, private equity and real estate account for 73% of their overall portfolios.
By raising cash, investors are protecting themselves against having to liquidate on short notice, said Sonnenfeldt.
In doing so, they have also positioned themselves to invest in opportunities as they arise, he said.
Group members shied away from adding to their fixed income holdings. That asset class accounts for 9% of their holdings, similar to the fourth quarter of 2018.
"The yield curve suggests rates won't be rising for a while," said Sonnenfeldt.
"Many people can't figure out how we can have such a huge deficit and then interest rates for the long-term are so low, " he said.
Wealthy investors still remain cognizant of interest rate risk, and they continue to eschew long-term debt. "They're talking about short-term debt as a good cash alternative," Sonnenfeldt said.
Members aren't exactly fleeing risk altogether, but they have pruned some of their exposure to certain asset classes.
For instance, they reduced their real estate exposure to 26%, down from 27% in the fourth quarter.
TIGER 21 members also pulled back a bit on their hedge fund holdings, cutting their exposure to 5%. In the fourth quarter of 2018, this asset class accounted for 6% of their portfolio.
"I think members are in one sense fully invested, and on the other hand, they're raising cash so that they don't need to liquidate," said Sonnenfeldt. "They're a little on the gas and a little on the brakes at the same time."
Private equity holdings remained steady from one quarter to the next, accounting for 25% of their allocation.
"Our members are entrepreneurs," Sonnenfeldt said. "They've made their money in private equity and owning businesses and real estate — all of those succeed best when you have liquidity."
More from Personal Finance:
How to keep your investments safe in a trade war
Retiring with a health savings account? Avoid these snags
Avoid this risky move to finance college