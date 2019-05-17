The wealthiest investors are ramping up on this asset

Amid concerns about trade wars and political dysfunction, the wealthiest investors are padding their cash cushions.

Members of TIGER 21, a group of more than 600 individuals with at least $10 million to invest, increased their allocation toward cash and cash equivalents to 12% from 10% during the first quarter, according to the group's quarterly report.

"Basically, members are concerned on the one hand," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and president of TIGER 21, which stands for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21st Century.

"They see the China trade wars heating up, the growing deficit and instability, but the economy is strong, as well," he said.

Notwithstanding their higher cash allocation, members remain invested elsewhere. Public equity, private equity and real estate account for 73% of their overall portfolios.