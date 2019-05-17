Trump administration will delay auto tariffs for up to six months

The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
The move by the biggest U.S. bank shows that it views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
The preliminary reading on May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan was expected to rise to 97.5, from the previous month's 97.2 reading.Economyread more
Stocks fell on Friday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.US Marketsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.Marketsread more
Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...Technologyread more
"China always believes that raising tariffs is not a solution to the trade frictions," a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson says.Marketsread more
When the New Orleans new terminal opens later this year, it will be the latest upgrade and expansion of a U.S. airport, a key part of America's infrastructure sorely in need...Airlinesread more
SoftBank has invested almost $40 billion into 14 innovative start-ups ranked on CNBC's 2019 Disruptor 50 list. The fund has made large VC investments in each of these...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Nomura Instinet lowers its price target on Apple shares, citing a coming "trade strain" on the company's earnings.Investingread more
The Trump administration will delay tariffs on cars and auto part imports for up to six months as it negotiates trade deals with the European Union and Japan.
In a proclamation Friday, Trump said he directed U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to seek agreements to "address the threatened impairment" of national security from auto imports. Trump could choose to move forward with tariffs during the talks.
"United States defense and military superiority depend on the competitiveness of our automobile industry and the research and development that industry generates," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "The negotiation process will be led by United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and, if agreements are not reached within 180 days, the President will determine whether and what further action needs to be taken."
In his proclamation, Trump argued in part that "domestic conditions of competition must be improved by reducing imports."
The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap duties on autos. Earlier this year, the Commerce Department said Trump could justify the move on national security grounds. By law, the administration can push back its decision by up to six months if it is negotiating with trading partners.
Levying the auto tariffs threatened to open new fronts in a global trade war that could drag down the U.S. economy. The EU has already prepared a list of American goods to target with tariffs if Trump goes ahead with the car duties.
Automakers and some U.S. lawmakers opposed the potential tariffs. The American car industry said the duties would put jobs in jeopardy and raise prices for consumers.
The decision comes after the U.S. and China fired new shots in their trade war. The White House is working to salvage a deal with Beijing to address what the U.S. calls trade abuses amid the widening conflict.
Trump also used the national security justification last year to put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including metals coming from allies such as the EU, Canada and Mexico. Europe previously retaliated after those duties.