These stocks have 'compelling' stories, Wall Street analysts say

The Wendy's Co. logo is seen on a cup displayed for a photograph at a restaurant location in Daly City, California.

The U.S.-China trade war is not stopping Wall Street analysts from finding great value. As a busy earnings season winds down, analysts are signaling there are plenty of "compelling" ways to bolster your portfolio. Many stocks are familiar names like Wendy's, Ameriprise Financial, Energizer Holdings, Alibaba, MSG Networks, and Take-Two.

CNBC did a deep dive through sell-side stock research to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.

This week, analysts at PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Wendy's with an outperform rating. "From a stock perspective, we believe WEN shares offer compelling opportunity as the company works to leverage its made-fresh value proposition and continues to grow its asset-light base," analyst Nicole Miller Regan said.

Financial services company Ameriprise Financial was the recipient of an upgrade by analysts at Credit Suisse. We are, "upgrading to outperform on compelling growth," analyst Andrew Kligerman said. "We like that AMP is less sensitive to the balance sheet than life peers," he said.

While Take-Two interactive might have disappointed some analysts by reporting a weaker-than-expected outlook in its recent earnings report, that's not stopping some analysts from staying bullish on the stock.

"Take-Two has consistently delivered upside to guidance and consensus, making its shares attractive over the near term. We are reiterating our OUTPERFORM rating on Take-Two shares as they continue to present a compelling value," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said.

Here are stocks analysts say have compelling stories: