WeWork lost $1.9 billion last year, but it's considering going public

China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.Market Insiderread more
Consumer IPOs from Snap to Uber have been disappointing and serve as a reminder that private investors are making all the money.Technologyread more
Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.Technologyread more
There is a shortfall of cybersecurity workers that could reach as high as 3.5 million unfilled roles by 2021. A start-up called Synack provides crowdsourced security, and...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research over the last week to see which stocks analysts say have the best risk-reward.Marketsread more
Western Union is not panicking, but the delivery of money around the world is being upended, says CEO of upstart TransferWise. It broke into the $689 billion remittances...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
The We Company, parent company of WeWork, is the latest in a string of richly valued start-ups set to go public this year. It is valued at $47 billion, but like other newly...Technologyread more
Skip the parenting books and psychological studies. If you want to raise happy and successful children, look no further than the hand-me-down wisdom from Bill Gates' parents.Successread more
Succeeding at any one of those challenges would be a major win. Score them all and President Trump's name would be written large in history books.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump appears to be paving the way for negotiations with Iran as tensions in the Middle East escalate and oil prices rise.Marketsread more
Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.Jobsread more
The We Company, parent company of WeWork, is the latest in a string of richly valued start-ups set to go public this year. But though it was recently valued at $47 billion, it's far from turning a profit. Instead, it's hemorrhaging cash.
WeWork lost $1.9 billion last year on $1.8 billion in revenue, as it focused on rapid growth. Things improved in the first quarter of 2019, but only slightly: The company says it lost $264 million on $728 million in revenue during the quarter.
The company's core business revolves around renting out co-working spaces to everyone from startups and freelancers to large enterprises. Now, WeWork says it's in 425 locations, and has over 400,000 members, up from 186,000 in 2017. the company's CFO told CNBC that investors should look at WeWork's losses as "investments" that will lead to more cash flow.
However, Lyft and Uber's recent IPO stumbles could bode poorly for WeWork's chances of a successful debut, as investors seem wary about taking a bet on companies that lack a clear path to profitability.