Your first trade for Friday, May 17

Trump administration will delay auto tariffs for up to six months

The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.

JP Morgan buys health payments firm InstaMed in biggest...

The move by the biggest U.S. bank shows that it views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.

US consumer sentiment surges to highest level in 15 years

The preliminary reading on May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan was expected to rise to 97.5, from the previous month's 97.2 reading.

Stocks fall as US-China trade tensions linger

Stocks fell on Friday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.

S&P 500's best-performing stock this year is also the most...

The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.

Pinterest plunges after earnings but analysts are sticking with...

Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.

Huawei's American suppliers stumble, but it says it can survive...

Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...

China accuses the US of 'bullying behavior'

"China always believes that raising tariffs is not a solution to the trade frictions," a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson says.

America's push to upgrade airports gets traction with new New...

When the New Orleans new terminal opens later this year, it will be the latest upgrade and expansion of a U.S. airport, a key part of America's infrastructure sorely in need...

SoftBank and its $100 billion Vision Fund has become a global...

SoftBank has invested almost $40 billion into 14 innovative start-ups ranked on CNBC's 2019 Disruptor 50 list. The fund has made large VC investments in each of these...

The trade war will be a 'pain' for Apple's earnings, Nomura...

Nomura Instinet lowers its price target on Apple shares, citing a coming "trade strain" on the company's earnings.

Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about the...

Tesla's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal March 1 crash of a 2018 Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida, in at least the third fatal U.S. crash reported involving the...

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, May 17

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: LEN, AMAT, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Lennar.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Boeing.

Guy Adami was a buyer of AMAT

