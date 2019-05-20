Google sister-company Verily is teaming with big pharma on clinical trials

CMO at Verily, Jessica Mega speaks onstage during JDRF LA's IMAGINE Gala to benefit type 1 diabetes research at The Beverly Hilton on May 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Verily, the health and life sciences company under Google parent-company Alphabet, is moving into the clinical trials space.

The company announced Tuesday strategic alliances with the pharmaceutical companies Novartis, Sanofi, Otsuka and Pfizer to help it move more deeply into the medical studies market. The goals for Verily, and its pharma partners, are to reach patients in new ways, make it easier to enroll and participate in trials, and aggregate data across a variety of sources, including the electronic medical record or health-tracking wearable devices.

Clinical trials have historically been expensive processes that rely on outdated technologies. So pharma companies are looking to leverage the latest technologies from companies like Google to reach patients in a more targeted way and get their most promising drugs approved more quickly.

That's where Verily comes in.

"Clinical trials haven't changed much since the 1960's," acknowledged Rod MacKenzie, chief development officer at Pfizer. "We've been thinking about modernizing them for some time."

"We see Verily's technology as a way for us to reach patients and get them interested," said Badhri Srinivasan, head of global development operations at Novartis. In an interview, Srinivasan shared an example of engaging people who are already searching on Google for relief from asthma symptoms. At that point, Verily could surface an ad to suggest they enroll in its clinical trial patient registry, dubbed Baseline, and sign up for relevant asthma-related clinical trials if they chose to do so.

"From the beginning, our team on Baseline has been thinking a lot about how to bridge the gap between research and care," said Dr. Jessica Mega, Verily's chief medical officer. "And we know that it would involve working with health systems, pharma and biotech companies." The trials haven't launched yet, but Verily and its partners are exploring opportunities in cardiovascular disease, oncology, mental health, dermatology and diabetes.

Verily has raised more than $1 billion in capital, most recently in a round led by the private equity firm Silver Lake. That gives it some degree of independence from Alphabet, but also puts it under increasing pressure to find new ways to commercialize its technology, which is targeted to the health-care sector.