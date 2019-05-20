Chess legend Garry Kasparov warns of a 'cyber Cold War,' says Western 'political will' needed

Ominous warnings about artificial intelligence spelling doom for mankind are pointless — it's state actors like Russia and China we should be worrying about, according to former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

"We should stop wasting our time talking of killer robots and terminators," Kasparov told reporters in Paris last week. "No matter how sophisticated algorithms may be, it still needs a bad human actor."

And as long as there are bad actors out there, he adds, "new technologies will give them new opportunities." For context, Kasparov was asked by CNBC about the possibility of AI being used in a new wave of potentially crippling cyberattacks.

"Right now we are in some sort of cyber Cold War, and deterrence is the only response," said Kasparov. "It seems like there's no political will to make such a strong statement."