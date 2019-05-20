Cramer's lightning round: I feel bad if you own Intrexon — It's a loser

The fallout from the U.S. crackdown on Huawei intensified this week, as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing reportedly hit a roadblock.Asia Marketsread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.
Google has decided to stop licensing its Android operating system to Huawei, in order to comply with a U.S. trade blacklist.
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.
Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.
Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.
The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.
"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.
Intrexon Corp.: "This is a loser and I don't want to hear about it. I feel bad if you own it, but it's a loser.
Iridium Communications Inc.: "[CEO] Matt Desch. I thought he did a great job. I like the stock. It's got a niche business that I didn't believe in. I was wrong, he was right. It's a winner."
Wayfair Inc.: "This is a rough market right now and Wayfair is the kind of stock that's not necessarily the best thing to buy at this moment. I do think the company has tremendous growth."
Zscaler Inc.: "I prefer PayPal. I know it's up a lot. I think [CEO] Dan Schulman's remarkable. I think the stock can come down a couple, but it does have a hard time coming down. "
Zynerba Pharmaceutical Inc.: "This is a huge speculative stock ... It's not a blue chip. If you want a spec, I'm O.K. with it. But please understand it is totally speculative. I don't want you to lose any money."
Lululemon Athletica Inc.: "I'm a buyer of it here, and if it goes down I'll buy more."
