Cramer's lightning round: I feel bad if you own Intrexon — It's a loser

Intrexon Corp.: "This is a loser and I don't want to hear about it. I feel bad if you own it, but it's a loser.

Iridium Communications Inc.: "[CEO] Matt Desch. I thought he did a great job. I like the stock. It's got a niche business that I didn't believe in. I was wrong, he was right. It's a winner."

Wayfair Inc.: "This is a rough market right now and Wayfair is the kind of stock that's not necessarily the best thing to buy at this moment. I do think the company has tremendous growth."

Zscaler Inc.: "I prefer PayPal. I know it's up a lot. I think [CEO] Dan Schulman's remarkable. I think the stock can come down a couple, but it does have a hard time coming down. "

Zynerba Pharmaceutical Inc.: "This is a huge speculative stock ... It's not a blue chip. If you want a spec, I'm O.K. with it. But please understand it is totally speculative. I don't want you to lose any money."

Lululemon Athletica Inc.: "I'm a buyer of it here, and if it goes down I'll buy more."