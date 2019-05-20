Cramer's lightning round: I feel bad if you own Intrexon — It's a loser

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks in Asia trade mixed amid continued trade tensions

The fallout from the U.S. crackdown on Huawei intensified this week, as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing reportedly hit a roadblock.

Asia Marketsread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not pose a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

Here's what Google's move means if you own a Huawei phone

Google has decided to stop licensing its Android operating system to Huawei, in order to comply with a U.S. trade blacklist.

Technologyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.

Retailread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.

Market Insiderread more

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Marketsread more

Iran ramps up uranium production, throwing 'brick on the...

Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.

Energyread more

Dressbarn is going out of business, plans to shut all 650 stores

The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.

Retailread more

Cramer: Health care stocks are rising on hopes Biden will claim...

"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Jim Cramer: 'Your portfolio should have as little exposure to...

"As long as President [Donald] Trump believes that the Chinese are the ones who pay the price, he's going to keep taking a hard-line approach to these negotiations," Cramer...

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I feel bad if you own Intrexon — It's a loser

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intrexon Corp.: "This is a loser and I don't want to hear about it. I feel bad if you own it, but it's a loser.

Iridium Communications Inc.: "[CEO] Matt Desch. I thought he did a great job. I like the stock. It's got a niche business that I didn't believe in. I was wrong, he was right. It's a winner."

Wayfair Inc.: "This is a rough market right now and Wayfair is the kind of stock that's not necessarily the best thing to buy at this moment. I do think the company has tremendous growth."

Zscaler Inc.: "I prefer PayPal. I know it's up a lot. I think [CEO] Dan Schulman's remarkable. I think the stock can come down a  couple, but it does have a hard time coming down. "

Zynerba Pharmaceutical Inc.: "This is a huge speculative stock ... It's not a blue chip. If you want a spec, I'm O.K. with it. But please understand it is totally speculative. I don't want you to lose any money."

Lululemon Athletica Inc.: "I'm a buyer of it here, and if it goes down I'll buy more."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO4:2804:28
Cramer's lightning round: I feel bad if you own Intrexon — It's a loser
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com