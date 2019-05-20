From hiring parties to improved training, restaurants go to new lengths to hire talent

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell restaurant in Joliet, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

With the historically tight labor market squeezing industries from retail to manufacturing to service, the restaurant sector is getting creative.

Last month, Taco Bell hosted 600 hiring parties across the country to attract potential candidates to the brand. The company, a unit of Yum Brands, said the environment is competitive and challenging, and parties are a way to differentiate during this labor crunch.

"We wanted to do something to help us stand out among the competition — it's extremely competitive for great talent," said Bjorn Erland, Taco Bell's vice president of people and experience. "It really builds the employment brand for people that we may not hire today. … It's an opportunity to bring people into the brand and talk about the opportunities at the brand."

Candidates like Tiffany Thornton relished the opportunity, and Taco Bell said it saw a 41% increase in company store applicants in April 2019 compared with the previous year.

"A situation like this allows for people to be able to come together, show themselves, their personalities, strengths, attributes, attitudes, and possibly get a job," she said at the party.