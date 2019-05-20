Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Trade war could be losing its power to frighten this resilient...

The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Measles cases climb to 880 in US, with most new cases in New York

Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for the year, already the...

Cramer on semiconductors: 'If you want to sell these stocks, sell...

People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.

Google may have hit the 'kill switch' on Huawei's global...

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...

Little Caesars to sell pizza with Impossible's plant-based...

Little Caesars will sell a pizza topped with plant-based sausage crumbles made by Impossible Foods for the pizza chain. This marks the first time a national pizza chain is...

Tesla shares dive after analyst cites distracting Musk 'sci-fi...

Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.

Lyft dips after lawsuit claims the company misled investors

The suit claims Lyft failed to disclose issues it knew about concerning its bike-sharing program and labor.

FCC chairman backs T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Sprint and T-Mobile US on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions...

Health and Science

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • U.S. measles cases climbed to 880 last week, the CDC said. 
  • Most of the new measles cases were reported in New York. 
  • This year is already the worst year for measles since it was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.
A sign warns people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg on April 10, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for 2019, already the worst year for the disease since 1994.

The CDC said it has now confirmed measles in 24 states this year. While the total number continued to rise, the pace appears to be slowing down — although the agency will need to see if the trend continues before it can officially say the spread is slowing, a spokesman said.

Thirty of the 41 new cases were reported in New York, where health officials have battled two large outbreaks since the fall. In New York City, 21 new cases were reported. In nearby Rockland County, nine new cases were reported, the CDC said.

Health officials blame the recent surge of cases — after saying in 2000 that the disease had been eliminated from the U.S. — to an increasing number of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children.

Measles is highly contagious yet preventable with a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. More parents are refusing to vaccinate their children, sometimes based on false information that vaccines cause autism.

The disease spreads quickly and easily among people who aren't immunized, leaving communities with high rates of people who aren't protected particularly vulnerable.

Measles starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat. It then causes a rash. Some people develop severe complications, such as pneumonia or brain swelling. Children younger than 5 and adults older than 20 are more likely to experience complications, the CDC says.

The disease is still common in other countries. Unvaccinated people can pick up the disease while traveling and bring it back to the U.S., where they can spread it to other unvaccinated people.

