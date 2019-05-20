Microsoft announces Xbox content moderation to cut back on toxic comments

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.Economyread more
A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.Marketsread more
Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...Autosread more
Google announced Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 on Monday, a new set of smart glasses that's catered toward businesses and costs $999. Google has focused on business use...Technologyread more
More than 170 shoe retailers, including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Foot Locker, Ugg and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, have penned a letter to the White House asking President...Retailread more
Microsoft on Monday announced new moderation for its Xbox platform in an effort to cut down on toxic content and to make gaming safer for everyone.Technologyread more
Before the winner would even get a dime, more than $54 million would be withheld for federal taxes. Much more would likely be due at tax time.Personal Financeread more
People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.Investingread more
The finalists from the Council for Economic Education's National Economics Challenge will put their problem-solving skills to the test Monday in a high school economics...US Economyread more
As Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social platforms come under fire for enabling hateful speech, Microsoft is stepping up to thwart toxic comments among its 63 million Xbox live users.
Gaming is not Microsoft's highest-priority market — cloud infrastructure and productivity applications are more crucial to its business — but the segment generated 10% of the Microsoft's revenue last quarter. And the company is continuing to invest in its Xbox business as it moves away from other consumer markets, like wearables and music streaming. Microsoft needs to make sure Xbox players don't hear or see content that might turn off users, or scare younger players away.
Microsoft is making these moves after the ascent of the Gamergate controversy, which led to people harassing and making threats against women.
The changes follow Microsoft's recent update to its Xbox "community standards" for gameplay, which pointed out several practices that aren't acceptable. Now it's taking that a step further with moderation tools.
"This summer, we are empowering our official Club community managers with proactive content moderation features that will help create safe spaces for fans to discuss their favorite games," Microsoft's executive vice president of gaming, Phil Spencer, said Monday. "We plan to roll out new content moderation experiences to everyone on Xbox Live by the end of 2019." Xbox Live has 63 million monthly active users, and the service includes groups where people can post content and submit comments, along with chat rooms.
"The gaming community continues to grow rapidly, and the imminent roll-out of new game services such as Apple Arcade, Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud will make gaming available to even more people worldwide, " Spencer said. "Our industry must now answer the fierce urgency to play with our fierce urgency for safety."
Last week, Microsoft said it is working with Sony, whose PlayStation has long competed with Xbox, to figure out how Microsoft's Azure cloud can become part of Sony's architecture for game and content streaming. And Microsoft will soon begin to publicly test Project xCloud, a system for streaming games to mobile devices, that may bring more even gamers into its ecosystem.
WATCH: Here's how one trader is playing Microsoft's recent pullback