For military families living on the financial edge, money matters are complicated

Life is financially complicated for many U.S. military troops and their families.

Almost half of service members are under the age of 25, and a high percentage are married with children. They don't get paid a lot and they must deploy repeatedly to difficult places, many times where their lives are on the line.

What other job makes someone do this?

And to be honest, even if the move isn't to a dangerous place, it is disruptive and costs money … a lot of money.

Setting up a new household in a new location is a challenge and even more so if it is overseas. All those moves make it very difficult for military spouses to get and keep a job. Those spouses, who find it necessary to work to cover expenses, must deal with employers who know they might move to a new city at any time. That means the employer is hesitant to hire them at all.

On the plus side, troops do get benefits: housing and food allowances and health-care coverage. They may get health care on base, or they may have to use the local doctors and health-care facilities.

And that can all change every time they move, and they do move often. As for housing, they might get a home to live in on a base, or they might get an allowance to find a home in a nearby community.

So, what do they need to do to stay financially ready, for both the military life and after they leave? First, because they tend to live on the edge financially, they need establish an emergency fund. Otherwise, the slightest event puts them in trouble and in debt and, for the troops and their families, those kinds of events can happen often and with no warning.

A service member doesn't need to worry about the "normal" rules of having three to six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund. They aren't getting laid off, so three months of expenses is an adequate target. It is crucial that service members, like anyone else, stay out of serious debt.

However, service members who find themselves in serious debt are actually considered a security risk by the military and can lose security clearance. To be blunt, service members with no clearance are useless down-range. They lose their careers.

It's key for those in the military to start on their retirement savings as early as possible.