OPEC is poised to defy Trump once again by keeping a lid on oil output

Major oil-producing nations are leaning towards keeping a lid on production throughout 2019, defying President Donald Trump's calls to open the taps and cut the cost of crude.

OPEC and a group of allies led by Russia are trying to keep supply and demand in balance and stabilize prices by pumping less oil. Over the weekend, a committee representing the so-called OPEC+ alliance strongly signaled the group will extend the policy, which has helped to boost oil prices by about $20 a barrel this year.

If OPEC+ follows that course when producers meet in June, it would be the second time in six months the group ignored Trump, who lobbied against the current production cuts last fall. So long as the production caps remain in place, oil prices are likely to remain anchored near six-month highs around $63 a barrel.

That would keep a thorn in Trump's side. The economy-focused president wants to lower prices at the pump, but his foreign policy is putting upward pressure on oil futures, which in turn increases gasoline costs.

Washington has restricted global oil supplies by slapping sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela. Trump wants his allies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two of OPEC's biggest producers, to offset those losses by pumping more oil.

But the Saudis and Emiraties have not committed to hiking output. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's influential oil minister, Khalid al-Falih, warned that global crude stockpiles are rising, threatening to swamp the world in oil and cause prices to collapse.

"Overall, the market is in a delicate situation," Falih told reporters at the committee meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"On the one hand, there is a lot of concern — and we acknowledge it — about disruptions and sanctions and supply interruptions," he said. "But on the other hand, we see inventories rising. We see plentiful supply around the world ... which means we think, all in all, we should be in a comfortable situation in the weeks and months to come."