'I don't need cash' — but the Ryanair CEO wants Boeing to pay for 737 Max delivery delays

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Marketsread more

Trade war could be losing its power to frighten this resilient...

The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.

Trading Nationread more

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Autosread more

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Economyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Measles cases climb to 880 in US, with most new cases in New York

Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for the year, already the...

Health and Scienceread more

Cramer on semiconductors: 'If you want to sell these stocks, sell...

People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.

Investingread more

Google may have hit the 'kill switch' on Huawei's global...

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...

Technologyread more

Little Caesars to sell pizza with Impossible's plant-based...

Little Caesars will sell a pizza topped with plant-based sausage crumbles made by Impossible Foods for the pizza chain. This marks the first time a national pizza chain is...

Restaurantsread more

Tesla shares dive after analyst cites distracting Musk 'sci-fi...

Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.

Investingread more

Lyft dips after lawsuit claims the company misled investors

The suit claims Lyft failed to disclose issues it knew about concerning its bike-sharing program and labor.

Technologyread more

FCC chairman backs T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Sprint and T-Mobile US on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions...

Technologyread more
Airlines

'I don't need cash' — but the Ryanair CEO wants Boeing to pay for 737 Max delivery delays

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Ryanair's Michael O'Leary also says he is confident that Boeing's grounded 737 Maxes will resume flights this  summer.
  • The 737 Max grounding caused delays in the delivery of the first of dozens of the jets Ryanair has on order.
  • "We're having a discussion with Boeing" about getting financial compensation for the delays, O'Leary says.
VIDEO10:1010:10
RyanAir CEO Michael O'Leary on the Boeing 737 Max, oil prices and more
Squawk Box

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told CNBC on Monday he is confident that Boeing's grounded 737 Maxes will resume flights this summer. But he said the grounding after two deadly crashes has hurt business.

Europe's largest discount airline, which ordered 135 Max 200 models with the option for 75 more, had been expecting to receive its first five between April and June but now expects them to be flying by November.

For the airline, the addition of 737 Max jets had been projected to have added 1 million new passengers this summer alone.

"We're having a discussion with Boeing" about getting financial compensation for the delays, O'Leary said on "Squawk Box." "I don't need cash," he added, saying he wants movement on pricing. CFO Neil Sorahan told Reuters they plan to discuss "modest compensation."

Boeing's fleet of Maxes was grounded worldwide in March after the second crash in five months involving the model. The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a combined 346 people. Anti-stall software is suspected in the crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has come under fire as people questioned the agency's oversight. The FAA's internal probe of the 737 Max approval process reportedly found senior agency officials failed to review crucial assessments of the flight-control system.

Michael O'Leary, CEO of RyanAir.
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

The 737 Max is touted for its extra seating room and ability to cut down on fuel usage, making the model more appealing for Ryanair, which is known for its small seats and costly amenities.

The Max seating would make it "ridiculously roomy," O'Leary said.

The company blamed the Max grounding and delivery delays for its profit warning. Shares of Ryanair that trade in the U.S. were down 1.6% Monday morning.

O'Leary said expects the 737 Max to be back in the air at airlines across the U.S. in June or July. "Ultimately, we have great confidence in Boeing and the FAA."

— Reuters contributed to this report.