Tariffs on all Chinese goods could cut corporate profits by 6%, Goldman forecasts

Should President Donald Trump follow through on threats to put tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports to the U.S, it could have a significant impact on the bottom line for American companies.

Goldman Sachs estimates that if the president imposes duties on the remaining $300 billion in goods not already targeted, it could lower earnings estimates for U.S. companies by up to 6%.

"Our economists expect that a deal will eventually be struck that leads to a "staggered off-ramp" for existing tariffs, but believe that the likelihood of a final round of tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of imports has risen to 30%," David Kostin, Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note to clients over the weekend. "Tariffs pose a greater risk to company profit margins than to sales."