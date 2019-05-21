Fed's Rosengren: Trade war is a 'prominent downside risk' and another reason for policy patience

The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on apparel and footwear, leading retailers to speak out about how this would hurt business.Retailread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
Stock pickers are having their best year in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says Morgan Stanley cutting its worst-case forecast on Tesla so drastically from $97 per share appears to be a gimmick.Investingread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
U.S. aviation officials believe a bird strike may have led to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March, according to a person familiar with the...Aerospace & Defenseread more
The escalating trade war between China and the U.S. could increase pressure on the overall economy, according to Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.The Fedread more
May outlined her new Brexit proposals which are being voted on by politicians next month.Europe Marketsread more
The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union and fast-food workers coalition Fight for $15 said Tuesday that they have filed 23 new complaints against...Restaurantsread more
The escalating trade war between China and the U.S. could increase pressure on the overall economy, according to Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.
The central bank official said in prepared remarks Tuesday that the ongoing conflict between the world's largest economies is a "prominent downside risk," and added that it seems to be an "important reason for policymaker patience until this source of uncertainty is more resolved."
Rosengren, a voting member of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, said prolonged tariffs threaten economic growth and could increase market volatility.
"While my baseline forecast assumes that a trade agreement will occur without seriously disrupting global trade or global economies, it may be some time before that uncertainty is resolved," he said.
China and the U.S. hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's products earlier this month. Those moves have pushed the S&P 500 down 2.8% for May. The large-cap U.S. stock index is also on pace to snap a four-month winning streak.